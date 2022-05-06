A Couple of Cuckoos Episode 3 Release Date And Time, Spoilers & Preview

A Couple of Cuckoos Episode 3 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. A Couple of Cuckoos is a Japanese manga serialized in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine. It is written and illustrated by Yoshikawa Miki. Although it is published along with other Shonen manga, it has little to do with Shonen. Rather, it is a hardcore rom-com anime. The protagonist is seventeen-year-old Umino Nagi, who learns that he is not the biological child of his parents. He is compared to a cuckoo bird because they are infamous for placing their eggs in other birds’ nests who then, unknowingly take care of the adopted cuckoo chick as their own.

He was swapped at birth with the family’s actual daughter, Amano Erika. Erika belongs to Nagi’s biological family, who are very well-off. When their parents meet, they decide to arrange for the both of them to be married- a proposition that neither like, but are stuck with anyway. To complicate matters, even more, Nagi has feelings for his academic rival at school- Segawa Hiro, who is hinted to reciprocate his feelings but is engaged to someone else.

It is slightly disturbing to know that Nagi’s sister Sachi has romantic feelings for her brother, after realizing that they are not biologically related. Nagi has yet another admirer- Mochizuki Ai. She is a famous online singer and Nagi’s childhood friend. She has an unhealthy obsession with Nagi. Who he eventually ends up with and how their bonds develop over time forms the rest of the plot. Read on to find out more about the latest episode of A Couple of Cuckoos.

Previously on A Couple of Cuckoos Episode 2

Also Read: Summer Time Render Episode 5 Release Date

The episode is titled “I Won’t Marry You”. The episode shows how incompatible Nagi and Erika are as a couple, especially because of their families’ financial positions and their respective upbringings. Erika makes it clear that she would not be able to marry him. But when she visits Nagi’s family for dinner, they are very warm and welcoming to her, and that makes her feel guilty. She finds it hard to reject their proposal. The episode ends with Nagi having a conversation with his biological father.

A Couple of Cuckoos Episode 3 Release Date and Time

Also Read: Trapped in a Dating Sim Episode 6 Release Date

A Couple of Cuckoos Episode 3 will release on 8 May 2022. The anime began airing on 24 April 2022. A Couple of Cuckoos Episode 3 will release at 1:30 A.M. (JST Zone).

IST Zone Timings – 7 May at 10:00 P.M.

EST Zone Timings – 7 May at 12:30 P.M.

A Couple of Cuckoos Episode 3 Countdown

Countdown

A Couple of Cuckoos Episode 3 Spoilers

Also Read: Blue Lock Chapter 175 Release Date

The next episode is titled “I’ll Never Lose to You!!!!”

Episode 3 of A Couple of Cuckoos anime will focus on Erika and Nagi’s attempt to get out of their bind and live together. Or, if they are to stay alone or will someone join them in their position.

It appears that Sachi will join them as she has already played the Tsundere card against her sister, though there are strong indications that she will do so. She longs for a big sister but refuses to acknowledge her existence. Their relationship will be fascinating to watch develop.

Cuckoos Episode 2 Online Streaming Details

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 1048 Release Date

A Couple of Cuckoos Episode 2 is officially licensed by Crunchyroll for international broadcasting, like most of the other anime.

For More Follow Conceptual Revolutions and for more content related to Anime/Manga, News, Web-Series, Health, etc