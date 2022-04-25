A Couple of Cuckoos Episode 2 Release Date & Spoilers: The Rich Kid VS The Poor Kid

A Couple of Cuckoos Episode 2 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. A Couple of Cuckoos is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Miki Yoshikawa. It was initially released as a single shot in September 2019, before serialization began on Kodansha’s Weekly.

A Couple of Cuckoos Episode 1 Highlights

Volume 1 of A Couple of Cuckoos was released on April 24, 2022 and is titled “You’re Gonna Be My Boyfriend”. The episode begins with an incident that happened 16 years ago in the hospital where children from different families were changed. Currently, this boy’s name is Nagi Umino.

That day, Nagi was preparing to meet her biological parents for the first time. He seems to be quite happy to see them but at the same time, his younger sister Sachi Umino is afraid of losing her brother. Soon after, Nagi leaves to meet his parents, but on the way he meets a girl named Eriko Amano who is trying to jump off a bridge. Nagi panics and stops her from doing so. Then he found out that she was pretending to be filming a video.

She did it so her parents wouldn’t marry her to someone she didn’t know. She then blackmailed Nagi into being her boyfriend and took pictures with her so she could show her parents. All day, Erika and Nagi are together and have very cute interactions. As the day draws to a close, Nagi begins to visit her biological parents. But then, some really hilarious things happened when Nagi learned how his parents arranged his marriage to the girl who was swapped with him. This girl walked into the room and she turned out to be Erika Amano.

A Couple of Cuckoos Episode 2 Release Date & Time

A Couple of Cuckoos Episode 2 is set for 1st May 2022, the release time for various continent are mentioned below:

Pacific Time: 11:00 AM PT (April 30)

Central Time: 1:00 PM CT (April 30)

Eastern Time: 2:00 PM ET (April 30)

British Time: 7:00 PM GMT (April 30)

A Couple of Cuckoos Episode 2 Countdown

Cuckoos Episode 2 Spoilers

The title of the episode is still unknown. Erika will go to Nagi’s house in the next episode since they must begin bonding with one another. Erika is a wealthy kid who was unhappy to see Nagi’s modest home.

Meanwhile, Nagi will try to refuse the marriage by telling her about another lady he adores. Erika, on the other hand, will take him to her home and demonstrate how big everything in it is. Nagi intends to decline the engagement, while Erika has likewise planned to do so.

The next episode is also rife with confusion, as both characters still have no idea about their futures.

Cuckoos Episode 2 Online Streaming Details

A Couple of Cuckoos Episode 2 is officially licensed by Crunchyroll for international broadcasting, like most of the other anime.

