19 Days Chapter 391 Release Date, Raw Scans, Countdown And Read Online

19 Days Chapter 391 is all set to be released on 25th May 2022? Scroll down to know more about 19 Days Chapter 391 Release Date, Spoilers, Preview, Where I can read 19 Days Chapter 391, and what will happen next?

There will be a delay in the RAW release, as well as the English translation. This Countdown will help you keep track of the 19 Days Chapter 391 release.

Old Xian is a famous manga creator who created the Manga series “19 Days.” It’s an ongoing tale, and each chapter is published approximately every 10 days. The newest episode of 19 Days Chapter 389 was published on April 27, 2022, thus the all-new 19 Days Chapter 391 will arrive at some point.

19 Days Chapter 391 English Release Date

As a result, we can anticipate that Chapter 391 of 19 Days will be published on May 25th, 2022.

Pacific Daylight Time: 9 AM

Eastern Daylight Time: Noon

Central Daylight Time: 11 AM

British Summer Time: 5 PM

19 Days Chapter 391 Countdown

Countdown

19 Days Chapter 391 Raw Scan Release Date

As the publication date for Chapter 391 of 19 Days is set for May 25, 2022, many people are asking whether they will be able to acquire the entire scan of the chapter.

Yes, they could. This is because the raw scan of a certain chapter is released 2-3 days before the actual chapter’s release. As a result, on internet forums such as 4chan and Reddit, you may discover 19 Days Chapter 391 Raw Scan.

19 Days Chapter 391 Raw Countdown

Countdown

Everythin About the 19 Days Series

The oddity about 19 Days is that after reading roughly a hundred pages of the Manga, you learn the names of its four major characters–Jian Yi, Zhan Zheng Xi, He Tian, and Mo Guan Shan.

provide every pair of friends their own narrative, Old Xian has organized the four boys into pairs of two. Each of the characters who are close pals is given a glimpse into his or her past.

Then we return to the here and now, where a pair of friends build on their relationship after learning that Jian Yi and He Tian had left their partners for inexplicable reasons. Once again, we are treated to scenes from the past in order to obtain an understanding of each youngster’s backstory. The tale initially had only two characters: Jian Yi and his close friend Zhan Zheng Xi. We see the disheveled Jian Yi being extremely devoted to his friend, Zhan Zheng Xi, in the very first chapter.

Zhan Zheng Xi, on the other hand, despises skinship and is often seen delivering severe blows at Jian Yi. Zheng Xi informs us, the readers, about how Jian Yi vanished on the second day of high school in an unexpected development.

As the tale continues, we learn more about everything that’s going on behind the scenes with this “happy” manhua. After learning that Jian Yi has been crushing on him for a long time, Zhang Xi warms up to his close friend Jian Yi.

Now, a new figure enters the stage—He Tian. He is also Jian Yi’s attractive friend and the “hottie” of the four. His love interest is Mo Guan Shan, a rule-breaker in the romantic sense. The others fail to get off on the right foot as a result of this.

They accept him as one of their own, however he “hates” them, and soon include him in their tribe. On the other hand, he is a kind and nice guy with Mo. He frequently appears to be angry with Mo, which makes him genuinely despise him and his care. He continues to warm up to all three of them on his own terms as well.

All the necessary information about the release will be posted on our website, so don’t forget to visit us on a regular basis!

