Adele To Have Kids And Engagement With Rich Paul In Near Future

It’s no secret that the celebrity couple has a bright future ahead of them. Nicki Minaj and her boyfriend, Rich Paul, have been spotted wearing matching diamond rings on numerous occasions. While neither confirmed nor denied if they’re married, Adele hinted at their big news on “The Graham Norton Show.” The British guy joked while still wearing the ring (via Daily Mail). When asked about her postponed Las Vegas residency, she revealed that it would be rescheduled for this year because she intended to have a kid. “It is definitely 100 percent going to happen this year,” she added. “Imagine if I have to postpone because I am pregnant?

With her boyfriend Rich Paul, Adele has a bright future ahead of her. Following wearing a big diamond ring to the 2022 Brit Awards, Nicki Minaj taped her appearance on “The Graham Norton Show” on Thursday and talked about her relationship with the renowned sports agent, but neither confirmed nor denied if they’re married.

“If I was, would I ever tell anyone if I were or were not?” the British guy joked while still wearing the ring (via Daily Mail).

But the real shock occurred when Norton asked Adele about her postponed Las Vegas residency, and she revealed that it would be rescheduled for this year because she intended to have a kid.

“It is definitely 100 percent going to happen this year,” she added. “Imagine if I have to postpone because I am pregnant?” “I’m not sure why I decided to postpone the show until after COVID-19,” she said.

“I tried my hardest and truly believed I would be able to put something together in time,” Adele told reporters. “I’m disappointed that I persisted until so late in the day. It would have been a pretty half-hearted performance, and I can’t allow that to happen.

“People will see through me up on the stage and realize I didn’t want to be there. I’ve never done anything like it in my life, and I’m not going to start now. “It’s absolutely, completely scheduled this year. It has to happen now because I have plans for next year,” she added of her postponed residency.

Adele, who pole danced afterward to commemorate her appearance, said she’ll postpone announcing new dates until she’s certain everything is completely ready.

“The sooner I can make the announcement, the better,” she added. “However, I’m afraid I can’t now because we may not be prepared in time.”

According to Page Six, Adele was suffering from writer’s block before her debut. In the month leading up to her launch, she couldn’t make it through rehearsals. “Adele has been sobbing for the past month and hasn’t been able to complete a single full rehearsal,” claimed a source close to Caesars Palace’s management team, where the concerts were supposed to take place. “Just on the phone with Rich … loudly shouting and weeping. ”

“She hasn’t rehearsed much because she’s always caught in the middle of an emotional battle.”’ Following the conclusion of her divorce from Simon Konecki, Adele confirmed her relationship with Paul, 40, last summer. Her and Paul’s son is 9-year-old Angelo.

For More Follow Conceptual Revolutions.