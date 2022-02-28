Activision CEO Eligible for Over $22m in Stock Bonuses if Work Culture Improves Enough

Activision CEO, Bobby Kotick, is rumored to receive a whopping $22 million dollars if he improves the workspace culture under Microsoft ownership.

Being accused of misconduct and sexual harassment, Kotick has been known to take a pay cut in October in response to all the allegations surrounding his name, while around a thousand employees have asked for his resignation, as reported by IGN.

Axios also reports that Bobby Kotick who had kept the allegations a secret for years, could potentially receive a bonus if he achieves “transformational gender-related goals and other commitments”.

More on what I reported yesterday: Activision and Microsoft have agreed that Bobby Kotick can be paid a $22 million stock bonus in July or later–if the board deems Activision's workplace issues to be sufficiently improved. His salary can be restored, too https://t.co/VeIslWtwms — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) February 23, 2022

Axios mentions that the measures taken to improve the company culture would be zero tolerance of harassment and an increase in the employment of “women and non-binary people”. All this could lead to the company making $22 million in the summer if they achieve the mentioned goals. Also, if Kotick is fired unjustifiably he will be liable to receive a $15 million “golden parachute” according to the SEC filing. In case of being fired from the company, he still stands to make over $400 million dollars worth of stock.

The lawsuit filed states that the female employees at all levels in the organization have been affected by this behavior, which in turn had also seen many male employees brazenly taking in “copious amounts of alcohol” which led to inappropriate behavior towards the female staff. CEO Bobby Kotick’s leadership has failed to address, recognize or even curb these practices from occurring in the workplace. Activision Blizzard has also made attempts to refute such reports and claimed them to be false.

Kotick has been successful in avoiding being removed from his current position in the video game company despite attempts of calling for resignation among peers and the public alike. On the other hand, he stands to be paid millions of dollars, which has people outraged.

One of the incidents reported says that a female employee committed suicide when a male employee bought inappropriate items with him on a business trip. Kotick has also been investigating the claims and offering therapeutic measures to employees saying that he would ensure “swift action”.