‘Abbott Elementary’ Episode 2 Nabs ABC’s Strongest Comedy no.1

Modern Family is a benchmark in itself and ABC’s biggest hit show has now been taken over by Abbott Elementary.

Abbott Elementary is a sitcom about a group of teachers and a tone-deaf principal, in a public school in Philadelphia, where despite the obstacles hurled in their way they make sure to provide the students with the best that they can offer them and help them succeed. Starring Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, and Sheryl Lee Ralph, the show depicts how these public servants love what they do.

The show pocketed a whopping viewership of 9.0 million and a 2.93 rating in adults 18-49 after 35 days of viewing across various digital platforms. The viewership grew by 5.6 million viewers over its first 35 days of multi-platform streaming. It also became the first ABC comedy debut to quadruple its L+SD ratings in MP35.

The show continues to rise up the charts after gaining the highest ratings right after the finale of Modern Family had aired. According to Deadline, episode 2 of Abbott Elementary has surpassed ABC’s highest comedy ratings. The fan base for the show has also been rapidly increasing even though there was speculation regarding the success of any show by ABC right after Modern Family.

The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios. The mockumentary sitcom is created by Quinta Brunson who also stars in the series. Episode 2 titled as ‘Light Bulb’ premiered on January 4, 2022. The cast of Abbott Elementary has also been known to praise their well-written characters and how they have fallen in love with them.

Williams expressed his feelings with regards to the show saying, “While shooting it, we looked at each other at one point and we both had that moment when we realized that this is something really special . . . After that first night, it was like, ‘Yeah, I think we better strap in. We may have a ride ahead of us.'”