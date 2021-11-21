A hunter kills a bear that has just bit him

Dramatic hunting accident in Ariège. A hunter who was tracking wild boars in the town of Seix was seriously injured by a bear, which he then killed, we learned from confirmatory sources on Saturday, November 20, 2021. According to the Ariège prefecture, the hunter was seriously injured by a bite and the bear on the paw was evacuated to the Foix hospital and then transferred to the Toulouse University Hospital.

The high mountain gendarmerie platoon intervened to rescue a 70-year-old hunter reached in the femoral artery around 3:30 p.m., said a source familiar with the matter. According to the hunter, he was on a boar hunt with a group when he was attacked by a bear accompanied by their young. This female bit him on the leg, he said, and then he shot the animal twice. The bear was found a few meters from where the hunter was rescued.

“We really feared him”

The Ariège prefecture announced that the circumstances of this accident had been investigated by a court. “We really feared him. Today, we can see that living together is complicated, ”said the president of the Ariège departmental council, Christine Tequi (PS), from Agence France-Presse. One threat, she said, is exacerbated by “the growing presence of breeding bears” in the Massif du Couserans area, where there are currently around 40 plantigrades, she said.